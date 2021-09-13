Richmond SPCA takes in more cats, kittens displaced by Hurricane Ida

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More cats and kittens displaced by Hurricane Ida have arrived at Richmond SPCA and will soon be looking for their forever homes.

The animals come from shelters near the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

“These areas have a long way to go to recover from Hurricane Ida, and to help local shelters respond to their communities’ needs after the storm, pets who were already homeless and awaiting adoption before the hurricane are being transferred to organizations like the Richmond SPCA,” a post said.

Volunteers with Florida Urgent Rescue arrived with 20 cats and kittens on Sunday night. Then on Monday, the Richmond SPCA went to Hampton Roads to meet a flight from Wings of Rescue. Seventeen cats and kittens were brought back to Richmond from that trip.

The pets will be examined by veterinarians and medical needs will be treated before they are up for adoption. Richmond SPCA said the cats and kittens could be up for adoption in about a week.

