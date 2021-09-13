Richmond Public Schools to discuss George Wythe high school, COVID protocols

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Board members will meet Monday, Sept. 13th with a packed agenda including the construction of a new high school and coronavirus protocols.

At the top of the agenda is the future of the new George Wythe High school. It has been a long and contentious issue, with the school board turning down the city to collaborate together on a new school. School leaders will discuss the first steps of building the new school - the hiring process.

RPS is looking for an architect and engineering team to develop the design of the new George Wythe school. According to documents from the district, there have been a limited number of applicants so leaders are searching for more local construction crews for recommendations.

During a meeting last month, school leaders decided to move forward with current design plans despite concerns over capacity limits. The goal is to get the new building open by 2024, which is three years earlier than the superintendent’s initial estimate of 2027.

The school board is also focusing on combating COVID-19 within their classrooms. On the agenda, school leaders are discussing cleaning procedures to limit the spread such as hospital-grade air scrubbers and the state-wide mask mandate.

School leaders say they have seen a problem with children arriving at school in masks that are too big for them, and not the recommended sizes. Nurses are also at capacity, experiencing difficulty in performing their normal duties on top of contact tracing cases of COVID-19.

RPS will discuss solutions to these issues in the board meeting at 6 p.m. It will be live-streamed from Richmond Public School’s Facebook page.

