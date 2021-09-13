Police still searching for man who robbed CVS in July

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police continue their search for a man caught on surveillance camera robbing a CVS in Chesterfield County over the summer.

Around 3:19 a.m. on July 15, police say a man went into the CVS located at 8121 Midlothian Turnpike and passed a note to the clerk demanding money. After receiving the money, he left on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was seen in photos wearing a black mask, dark green hoodie, blue jeans, black sneakers with white soles and a backpack with an orange stripe on it.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

