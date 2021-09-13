Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police still searching for man who robbed CVS in July

Police continue their search for a man caught on surveillance camera robbing a CVS in...
Police continue their search for a man caught on surveillance camera robbing a CVS in Chesterfield County over the summer.(Chesterfield County Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police continue their search for a man caught on surveillance camera robbing a CVS in Chesterfield County over the summer.

Around 3:19 a.m. on July 15, police say a man went into the CVS located at 8121 Midlothian Turnpike and passed a note to the clerk demanding money. After receiving the money, he left on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was seen in photos wearing a black mask, dark green hoodie, blue jeans, black sneakers with white soles and a backpack with an orange stripe on it.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Fourteen people are charged - four are not pictured - following a three-year drug and money...
14 arrested on drug, money laundering charges in Henrico following 3-year investigation
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
A shooting was reported near the VCU campus on Saturday, according to VCU alerts.
Police investigating after shooting near VCU campus
The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at football game

Latest News

teens and bank accounts
How to help your teen open a bank account
teens and bank accounts
How to help your teen open a bank account
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville (FILE)
Dominion to partner on solar project in Virginia coalfields
A tractor-trailer took a while to be removed from a Caroline County roadway after the driver...
Tractor-trailer driver crashes into guardrail 3 times before stopping in Caroline County