Police investigating stabbing death of Richmond father

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man is dead after police say he was stabbed early Monday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of 12th and Hull Streets just after 6 a.m. for the stabbing. When they arrived, an adult man was found with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released, but people on scene say he was a father.

According to police, the stabbing was a domestic situation and no other suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information about the stabbing death should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.