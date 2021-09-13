Police investigating stabbing death of Richmond father

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man is dead after police say he was stabbed early Monday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of 12th and Hull Streets just after 6 a.m. for the stabbing. When they arrived, an adult man was found with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released, but people on scene say he was a father.

According to police, the stabbing was a domestic situation and no other suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information about the stabbing death should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

