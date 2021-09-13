No serious injuries reported in school bus crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - No serious injuries were reported after a Richmond school bus was rear-ended by a truck.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Clydewood Avenue and Warwick Road.

The bus had stopped because of another crash when it was struck.

The truck’s driver was charged with following too closely.

The students on board the bus were treated at the scene and released.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.