No serious injuries reported in school bus crash

School bus generic
School bus generic(WRDW)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - No serious injuries were reported after a Richmond school bus was rear-ended by a truck.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Clydewood Avenue and Warwick Road.            

The bus had stopped because of another crash when it was struck.           

The truck’s driver was charged with following too closely.           

The students on board the bus were treated at the scene and released.

