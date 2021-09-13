New app helps with finding people for home repairs, common fixes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new app is striving to help contractors bounce back from the pandemic. It connects them with potential clients - allowing consumers to “name-their-price” for the work that needs to be done in their homes.

It’s called ChoreRelief, and it’s helping handymen and women, roofers, power-washers, cleaners, contractors and more connect with consumers through their smartphones.

Meaning, if you need a small home repair, instead of having to call around and get a bunch of contractors to come out and give you a quote - you can post your project on the ChoreRelief app. The makers of this app say it saves you time and helps you find someone who will do the work in your area.

“We give them a chance to set the time and the date. And also what is unique, we give consumers an option to name their price,” said Tarik Khribech, CEO and founder of ChoreRelief

He says contractors can bid on the work, and your data privacy is a priority with the company.

“This entire process - no phone numbers, no address of the customer, no credit card information is being exchanged with any contractors. Everything is done right through the app,” said Khribech.

Contractors are put through an identity verification process and criminal background check. Customers are asked to review the job when it’s completed and rate their experience.

The app started out in Chicago but has quickly grown around the country, and even internationally. You can find it in the Apple and Google Play stores.

