Monday Forecast: Midsummer heat for three days

Low 90s with hazy sunshine
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will heat up the next few days with the return of humidity as well.

First Alert: Noticeable haze (and brilliant sunsets) likely today and tomorrow, from western wildfire smoke.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

