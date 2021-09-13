Man who went missing in Colonial Heights found safe

COLONIAL HEIGHTS Va. (WWBT) - The Colonial Heights Police Department says a man who went missing in Colonial Heights has been found safe.

Gavriel Yahudah, 67, was last seen at Southpark Mall near the Dapper Paz store at 5 p.m. on Sept. 12. Yahudah was last seen wearing khaki pants, a dark and light grey mixed plaid shirt, and black and white shoes.

He is described as 5′10″, between 160-170 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair.

Police say Yahuda has been located.

