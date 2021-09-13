Man who went missing in Colonial Heights found safe
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS Va. (WWBT) - The Colonial Heights Police Department says a man who went missing in Colonial Heights has been found safe.
Gavriel Yahudah, 67, was last seen at Southpark Mall near the Dapper Paz store at 5 p.m. on Sept. 12. Yahudah was last seen wearing khaki pants, a dark and light grey mixed plaid shirt, and black and white shoes.
He is described as 5′10″, between 160-170 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair.
Police say Yahuda has been located.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.