Hopewell Schools mourn sudden death of school board chairman

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - People in Hopewell are mourning the sudden loss of School Board Chairman Greg Cuffey.

Hopewell City Public Schools says Cuffey died surrounded by family and loved ones early Sunday morning.

The cause of his death was not released.

In a statement, Superintendent Melody Hackney says that Mr. Cuffey “exemplified the essence of “Blue Devil Pride,” both professionally and personally, and we cannot even imagine our district without him with us.

“While we will miss him beyond measure, we will strive each and every day moving forward to honor his precious memory and make him proud,” said Hackney.

Dear HCPS Family and Friends: It is with a heavy heart and deepest regret that I write to inform our school community... Posted by Hopewell City Public Schools on Sunday, September 12, 2021

School leaders plan to put together a full memorial tribute on the district’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.