Henrico Master Gardener training program accepting applications
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is now accepting applications for the Master Gardener training program.
In-person classes will be held two mornings each week from January to March.
In the program, volunteers will work with gardeners to learn about:
- Lawn care
- Tree and shrub maintenance
- Fruit and vegetable gardens
- Flowers
- Pest management
- Tree pruning & more
After completing 50 hours of classroom training, participants will serve a 50-hour internship with the Extension Office and help conduct educational programs for the public.
Applications will be accepted until Oct. 29. The program costs $175 for materials.
For more information, click here or call (804) 501-5160
