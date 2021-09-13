Healthcare Pros
Henrico Master Gardener training program accepting applications

Rose
Rose(Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is now accepting applications for the Master Gardener training program.

In-person classes will be held two mornings each week from January to March.

In the program, volunteers will work with gardeners to learn about:

  • Lawn care
  • Tree and shrub maintenance
  • Fruit and vegetable gardens
  • Flowers
  • Pest management
  • Tree pruning & more

After completing 50 hours of classroom training, participants will serve a 50-hour internship with the Extension Office and help conduct educational programs for the public.

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 29. The program costs $175 for materials.

For more information, click here or call (804) 501-5160

