Henrico Master Gardener training program accepting applications

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is now accepting applications for the Master Gardener training program.

In-person classes will be held two mornings each week from January to March.

In the program, volunteers will work with gardeners to learn about:

Lawn care

Tree and shrub maintenance

Fruit and vegetable gardens

Flowers

Pest management

Tree pruning & more

After completing 50 hours of classroom training, participants will serve a 50-hour internship with the Extension Office and help conduct educational programs for the public.

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 29. The program costs $175 for materials.

For more information, click here or call (804) 501-5160

