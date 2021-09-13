Grants for charitable food organizations to reimburse farmers, food distributors now available

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grants will be awarded to charitable food access organizations to reimburse farmers in Virginia for the cost of harvesting, processing, packing and transporting agricultural products that are donated to them.

Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is looking for proposals from charitable food assistance organizations with plans that engage local farmers and growers and clearly demonstrates how their project will benefit individuals and families who are food insecure.

In order for an organization to receive grant funding, they must be registered as a 501 (c)(3) organization.

Grant awards start at a minimum of $50,000. VDACS will notify those who are eligible or not eligible for the program.

To be considered for the grant, organizations must submit their VAFA program application by 5 p.m. on Oct. 1. Applications can be emailed to Seth.Benton@vdacs.virginia.gov. Applications may also be mailed or delivered to Seth Benton’s attention at: Oliver Hill Building, 102 Governor Street, Richmond VA 23219. Those must be postmarked by Oct. 1.

