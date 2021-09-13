Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Grants for charitable food organizations to reimburse farmers, food distributors now available

Grant awards start at a minimum of $50,000.
Grant awards start at a minimum of $50,000.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grants will be awarded to charitable food access organizations to reimburse farmers in Virginia for the cost of harvesting, processing, packing and transporting agricultural products that are donated to them.

Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is looking for proposals from charitable food assistance organizations with plans that engage local farmers and growers and clearly demonstrates how their project will benefit individuals and families who are food insecure.

In order for an organization to receive grant funding, they must be registered as a 501 (c)(3) organization.

Grant awards start at a minimum of $50,000. VDACS will notify those who are eligible or not eligible for the program.

To be considered for the grant, organizations must submit their VAFA program application by 5 p.m. on Oct. 1. Applications can be emailed to Seth.Benton@vdacs.virginia.gov. Applications may also be mailed or delivered to Seth Benton’s attention at: Oliver Hill Building, 102 Governor Street, Richmond VA 23219. Those must be postmarked by Oct. 1.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Fourteen people are charged - four are not pictured - following a three-year drug and money...
14 arrested on drug, money laundering charges in Henrico following 3-year investigation
Tractor trailer crash
Lanes open after 15+ hour closure on I-95 due to tractor-trailer crash
At exactly 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Christopher Quimby was at his desk in the office he...
Henrico man escaped World Trade Center on Sept. 11, saving 120 of his employees
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond
The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at football game

Latest News

Rose
Henrico Master Gardener training program accepting applications
Menhaden
Va. regulator worried about Chesapeake Bay menhaden catch
Gavriel Yahuda
Man who went missing in Colonial Heights found safe
Grandparents Day event at the Science Museum of Virginia.
United Healthcare hosts Grandparent’s Day celebration at Science Museum of Virginia