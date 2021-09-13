Fort Pickett unveils temporary housing facilities for Afghan evacuees

FORT PICKETT, Va. (WWBT) - Fort Pickett has unveiled some of its temporary housing facilities for Afghan evacuees.

The Department of Defense, through other government partners, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screenings and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees.

Contract workers have finished building temporary facilities and mobile sleeping trailers.

Volunteers with the International Rescue Committee were also on-site helping evacuees fill out paperwork for special immigration visas.

United States Representative Abigail Spanberger was also helping to hand out donated necessities to evacuees.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.