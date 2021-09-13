Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Fort Pickett unveils temporary housing facilities for Afghan evacuees

Temporary housing facilities at Fort Pickett,
Temporary housing facilities at Fort Pickett,(U.S. Army Photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PICKETT, Va. (WWBT) - Fort Pickett has unveiled some of its temporary housing facilities for Afghan evacuees.

The Department of Defense, through other government partners, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screenings and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees.

Contract workers have finished building temporary facilities and mobile sleeping trailers.

Volunteers with the International Rescue Committee were also on-site helping evacuees fill out paperwork for special immigration visas.

United States Representative Abigail Spanberger was also helping to hand out donated necessities to evacuees.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
RPS
News to Know for Sept. 13: School employee dies from COVID-19; Vaccines for younger kids; No sign of fall cool-down
Fourteen people are charged - four are not pictured - following a three-year drug and money...
14 arrested on drug, money laundering charges in Henrico following 3-year investigation
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at football game

Latest News

Fort Pickett unveils temporary housing facilities for Afghan evacuees
The cats and kittens were displaced by Hurricane Ida.
Richmond SPCA takes in more cats, kittens displaced by Hurricane Ida
George Wythe High School
Richmond Public Schools to discuss George Wythe high school, COVID protocols
By Halloween, 5 to 11 years old could see a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval.
Virginia Health Departments preparing for latest Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval