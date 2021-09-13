Evidentiary hearing set for teen suspect accused of murdering Henrico teen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, an evidentiary hearing will be held for the teenage boy accused of murdering a 13-year-old Henrico County girl in March.

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said both defense attorneys and the Commonwealth will present evidence before a judge who will determine whether the case goes to trial.

Currently, the 14-year-old suspect is being charged as a juvenile, however, on Aug. 20 the attorneys in the Henrico Commonwealth’s Office met to determine whether he should be charged as an adult; no further information was released.

Due to the juvenile nature of the case, media is not permitted inside the courtroom, however, Taylor said she would provide an update after the 1 p.m. hearing.

On Friday, March 26, around 4:30 p.m., Henrico police were called to the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road for the report of a shooting. There they found a teenage girl shot outside a home. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

With permission from the family, Henrico County Public Schools identified the victim as Lucia Bremer, an eighth-grader at Quioccasin Middle School.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy nearly 24 hours after Bremer was shot in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood off Pump Road.

The boy was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arraigned in court on March 29 and has been held at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center since his arrest.

Following a status hearing on Aug. 2, Taylor announced three more charges have been filed against the 14-year-old suspect, two of them involving a second victim.

“There was another juvenile who was with Lucia on the date when this happened back on March 26,” Taylor said.

The boy now faces attempted murder and brandishing a firearm in connection to that second girl under the age of 13. Due to her age, her name is not being released.

The teen suspect also faces a charge of threatening to shoot up a school.

Taylor said the boy shared a video clip on social media of a school shooting, which included threatening comments he allegedly made before Bremer’s murder.

As of early August, Taylor said there is no information to suggest the suspect knew the two victims.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

