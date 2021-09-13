Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder

Lucia Whalen Bremer
Lucia Whalen Bremer(Henrico County Public Schools)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, a court found probable cause to prosecute a teenage boy accused of murdering a 13-year-old Henrico County girl in March.

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said both defense attorneys and the Commonwealth presented evidence before a judge, who determined that the case will to trial.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth has submitted papers to charge the suspect as an adult, and a hearing is set for Nov. 22. While the Commonwealth has made the request to charge the 14-year-old as an adult, ultimately the court will have the final ruling. During the Nov. hearing, they will look at what resources are available in the juvenile system and outside it.

Taylor said charges against the gun owner are forthcoming.

On Friday, March 26, around 4:30 p.m., Henrico police were called to the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road for the report of a shooting. There they found a teenage girl shot outside a home. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

With permission from the family, Henrico County Public Schools identified the victim as Lucia Bremer, an eighth-grader at Quioccasin Middle School.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy nearly 24 hours after Bremer was shot in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood off Pump Road.

14-year-old arraigned, held at detention center for murder of Va. teen

The boy was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arraigned in court on March 29 and has been held at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center since his arrest.

Following a status hearing on Aug. 2, Taylor announced three more charges have been filed against the 14-year-old suspect, two of them involving a second victim.

More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up school

“There was another juvenile who was with Lucia on the date when this happened back on March 26,” Taylor said.

The boy now faces attempted murder and brandishing a firearm in connection to that second girl under the age of 13. Due to her age, her name is not being released.

The teen suspect also faces a charge of threatening to shoot up a school.

Taylor said the boy shared a video clip on social media of a school shooting, which included threatening comments he allegedly made before Bremer’s murder.

Taylor said there is still no information to suggest the suspect knew the two victims. The motive also has not been released since it’s still a juvenile case.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
RPS
News to Know for Sept. 13: School employee dies from COVID-19; Vaccines for younger kids; No sign of fall cool-down
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
‘A loss of one is a loss too many:’ Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
Fourteen people are charged - four are not pictured - following a three-year drug and money...
14 arrested on drug, money laundering charges in Henrico following 3-year investigation
A tractor-trailer took a while to be removed from a Caroline County roadway after the driver...
Tractor-trailer driver crashes into guardrail 3 times before stopping in Caroline County

Latest News

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
‘A loss of one is a loss too many:’ Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
By Halloween, 5 to 11 years old could see a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval.
Virginia Health Departments preparing for latest Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval
New app helps with finding people for home repairs, common fixes
New app helps with finding people for home repairs, common fixes
VUU
U.S. News & World Report ranks VUU in ‘Top 50 HBCU’ list