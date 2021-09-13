Busch Gardens’ new ‘Pantheon’ roller coaster debuts Friday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Roman gods have spoken and Busch Gardens’ new 73 mph roller coaster will debut on Friday.

The “Pantheon” is the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster and opens on March 25.

The coaster stands “180 feet tall with a top speed of 73 mph, and features a 95° drop, four launches, five air-time hills and two inversions.”

“The all-new, highly anticipated coaster will open in the park’s Festa Italia village, elevating Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s portfolio to eight world-class coasters that are sure to delight even the most daring thrill-seekers,” a release said.

The roller coaster is the park’s eighth coaster.

During the coaster’s first official ride, local heroes will be honored.

