Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Busch Gardens’ new ‘Pantheon’ roller coaster to debut in March 2022

The Roman gods have spoken and Busch Gardens’ new 73 mph roller coaster will debut in 2022.
The Roman gods have spoken and Busch Gardens’ new 73 mph roller coaster will debut in 2022.(Busch Gardens)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Roman gods have spoken and Busch Gardens’ new 73 mph roller coaster will debut in 2022.

The “Pantheon” is the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster that will open for riders in March 2022.

The coaster stands “180 feet tall with a top speed of 73 mph, and features a 95° drop, four launches, five air-time hills and two inversions.”

“The all-new, highly anticipated coaster will open in the park’s Festa Italia village, elevating Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s portfolio to eight world-class coasters that are sure to delight even the most daring thrill-seekers,” a release said.

Check out more events at Busch Gardens, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
RPS
News to Know for Sept. 13: School employee dies from COVID-19; Vaccines for younger kids; No sign of fall cool-down
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced a second RPS employee has died...
Second RPS employee dies from COVID-19
Fourteen people are charged - four are not pictured - following a three-year drug and money...
14 arrested on drug, money laundering charges in Henrico following 3-year investigation
A tractor-trailer took a while to be removed from a Caroline County roadway after the driver...
Tractor-trailer driver crashes into guardrail 3 times before stopping in Caroline County

Latest News

School bus generic
No serious injuries reported in school bus crash
Selling marijuana remains illegal until 2024.
Pot arrests fall dramatically in central Virginia
VCU Emergency hospital entrance in Richmond.
The COVID-19 surge is overwhelming emergency rooms across Virginia
More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 10.1 million vaccines administered in Va. | 58% of population fully vaccinated