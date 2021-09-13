Anthem Corporate 5k Run to be held at Innbrook Office Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Anthem Corporate 5k run will be held at Innsbrook Office Park. An office party will also be available after the race.

This event is perfect for coworkers to get together and have fun while being active!

After the run, teams can go to the Hirschler Post Race Office Party to cash in drink tickets for a complimentary beer or wine. Participants can rent a tent, chairs and tables to reserve a spot for their crew. All tent add-ons must be purchased by Sept. 10 and all other add-ons by September 17.

A live DJ will be on-site pumping up the crowd both during and after the race.

From Sept. 17-23, prices for each team member are $50. Entries are non-refundable, non-transferable and can not be deferred to another year.

The race will take place on Sept. 23 at Innsbrook Office Park.

To sign up for this event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.