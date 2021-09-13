Alton Brown coming to Dominion Energy Center in Oct.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Television personality, author and Food Network star Alton Brown is coming to Dominion Energy Center!
The “Alton Brown Live – Beyond The Eats” show will stop at Carpenter Theatre on Oct. 28.
The show will start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. and start at $43.50.
Tickets can be purchased at Altria Theater Box Office, online or by calling 800-514-3849.
