Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Target’s car seat trade-in event starts Sunday

Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.
Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.(Source: WHP via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target’s big car seat trade-in event is back.

If your little one is starting to outgrow their car seat, Target will take it off your hands and give you a 20-percent-off coupon for a new one.

The coupon is also good for other things, including strollers, high chairs and rockers.

The trade-in event starts Sunday and will run through Sept. 25.

Target said it will take any car seat you have, even if it’s damaged.

The coupons can be used through Oct. 2.

More information on the trade-in can be found on Target’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer crash
Lanes open after 15+ hour closure on I-95 due to tractor-trailer crash
Fourteen people are charged - four are not pictured - following a three-year drug and money...
14 arrested on drug, money laundering charges in Henrico following 3-year investigation
At exactly 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Christopher Quimby was at his desk in the office he...
Henrico man escaped World Trade Center on Sept. 11, saving 120 of his employees
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond
Police say a man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Petersburg.
Man seriously injured in Petersburg shooting

Latest News

Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at Budapest's Museum...
Pope to Orban’s Hungary: Open your arms to everyone
A shooting was reported near the VCU campus on Saturday, according to VCU alerts.
Police investigating after shooting near VCU campus
Two community forums will be held to discuss the Marcus Alert system
Richmond community forums set for implementing ‘Marcus Alert’ system
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to break...
Capitol Police recommend Jan. 6 officers for discipline in six cases