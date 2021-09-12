Healthcare Pros
Richmond community forums set for implementing ‘Marcus Alert’ system

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Human Right Commission is hosting virtual forums to answer questions about the “Marcus Alert System” set to be implemented in December.

The Marcus Alert is a statewide system focused on providing better services to those in mental health crises.

“It is designed to diminish the role of police in mental health crises and shift primary response to qualified behavioral health professional,” organizers said. “It decriminalizes behavior health crises, reduces arrests and increases treatments and support.”

The community forums will be held online via Zoom on the following dates:

The system will be implemented in the City of Richmond one year after Governor Ralph Northam signed the bill into law.

For more information on the full Marcus Alert plan, click here.

