Richmond community forums set for implementing ‘Marcus Alert’ system

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Human Right Commission is hosting virtual forums to answer questions about the “Marcus Alert System” set to be implemented in December.

The Marcus Alert is a statewide system focused on providing better services to those in mental health crises.

“It is designed to diminish the role of police in mental health crises and shift primary response to qualified behavioral health professional,” organizers said. “It decriminalizes behavior health crises, reduces arrests and increases treatments and support.”

The community forums will be held online via Zoom on the following dates:

September 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. Go to https://zoom.us/j/93318489757 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Webinar ID 933 1848 9757.

September 25 from 1-2:30 p.m. Go to https://zoom.us/j/99148819970 or call 1-312-626-6799 and enter Webinar ID 991 4881 9970.



The system will be implemented in the City of Richmond one year after Governor Ralph Northam signed the bill into law.

