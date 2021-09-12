Police investigating after shooting near VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting near Virginia Commonwealth University, according to VCU alerts.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, an aggravated assault was reported in the 1000 block of West Grace Street.

“The victim reported that they were shot in the hand while walking in the alley within the 1000 block of West Grace Street,” the VCU alert stated. “The victim reported injuries to their right hand.”

Authorities said the suspect is a man but no further information was available.

According to VCU, Richmond Police are leading the investigation and patrols have increased in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact VCU Police at (804) 828-1196. Off-campus emergencies in the City of Richmond can be reported by calling, or texting, 911. (Call if you can, text if you can’t.) For more information on this service in Richmond and surrounding communities, visit:https://www.rva.gov/911/text-911.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.