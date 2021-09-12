Healthcare Pros
Police investigating after shooting near VCU campus

A shooting was reported near the VCU campus on Saturday, according to VCU alerts.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting near Virginia Commonwealth University, according to VCU alerts.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, an aggravated assault was reported in the 1000 block of West Grace Street.

“The victim reported that they were shot in the hand while walking in the alley within the 1000 block of West Grace Street,” the VCU alert stated. “The victim reported injuries to their right hand.”

Authorities said the suspect is a man but no further information was available.

According to VCU, Richmond Police are leading the investigation and patrols have increased in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact VCU Police at (804) 828-1196. Off-campus emergencies in the City of Richmond can be reported by calling, or texting, 911. (Call if you can, text if you can’t.) For more information on this service in Richmond and surrounding communities, visit:https://www.rva.gov/911/text-911.

