Police investigate shooting in Hopewell

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Hopewell.

On Sept. 12 around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Tabb Avenue for a report of shots fired. While officers were in the area investigating, a call came in about a man with a gunshot wound being carried into John Randolph Medical Center.

The victim was then transported to Chippenham Hospital for further treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Those who wish to remain anonymous should call the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.

