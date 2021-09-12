Louisa County to hold 17th annual Fall Harvest Festival

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County will be hosting the 17th annual Fall Harvest Festival in October.

The festival will feature live music, craft vendors, festival foods & more. There will also be plenty for children to do such as games, hayrides, bounce houses, pony rides and a petting zoo.

Miss Louisa, Olivia Grubbs, will be reading to children and giving out books as part of her “Bridging the Gap” platform.

Local groups including the Blue Ridge Health District, Louisa Reentry Council, and the Holly Grove Volunteer Rescue Squad will also be present to provide information on their programs.

The festival is scheduled for Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walton Park in Mineral.

This free event is organized by Louisa County’s Parks, Recreation & Tourism department. For more information about available booth space, contact jfrith@louisa.org.

