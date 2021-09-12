Forecast: Heat builds into the workweek

Healthcare Pros
By Sophia Armata
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It turns hotter and more humid this week as the 90s make a return to Central Virginia.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, high around 90.

First Alert: Temperatures turn hotter and more humid next week, with heat likely for the next two weeks.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

