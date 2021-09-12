Diamonds and Dutch Pet Bath & Spa to host Pet Palooza 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Diamonds and Dutch Pet Bath & Spa will host Pet Palooza 2021.

At this event, dog and cat owners will be able to shop for:

Pet toys

Pet accessories

Designer pet clothes

Pet treats

Professionals will also be available to answer your questions and concerns regarding your pets.

Self-service grooming will also be on site.

The event will take place at 121 West Brookland Park Boulevard from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.

