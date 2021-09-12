Healthcare Pros
Diamonds and Dutch Pet Bath & Spa to host Pet Palooza 2021

Professionals will also be available to answer your questions and concerns regarding your pets.
Professionals will also be available to answer your questions and concerns regarding your pets.(pexels.com)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Diamonds and Dutch Pet Bath & Spa will host Pet Palooza 2021.

At this event, dog and cat owners will be able to shop for:

  • Pet toys
  • Pet accessories
  • Designer pet clothes
  • Pet treats

Professionals will also be available to answer your questions and concerns regarding your pets.

Self-service grooming will also be on site.

The event will take place at 121 West Brookland Park Boulevard from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.

