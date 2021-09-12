Diamonds and Dutch Pet Bath & Spa to host Pet Palooza 2021
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Diamonds and Dutch Pet Bath & Spa will host Pet Palooza 2021.
At this event, dog and cat owners will be able to shop for:
- Pet toys
- Pet accessories
- Designer pet clothes
- Pet treats
Professionals will also be available to answer your questions and concerns regarding your pets.
Self-service grooming will also be on site.
The event will take place at 121 West Brookland Park Boulevard from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.
