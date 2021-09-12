Crews complete repairs on water main break in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Crews from Petersburg Public Works have completed repairs on a water main break that occurred on Washington Street. Water has been restored to all residents.

The break was reported around 1 a.m. on Sept. 11 in the 600 block of Washington Street. That area will remain closed until the street can be repaved on Sept. 13.

water main break (City of Petersburg)

The line, which is 10″, was located under old rail tracks, causing repairs to take a while. Repairs lasted most of the day.

If there is any discoloration in the water, residents are asked to run cold water until it clears.

