Comedian Kountry Wayne to perform at Altria Theater in November

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Stand Up comedian Kountry Wayne will be performing at the Altria Theater on Nov. 6.

Wayne Colley ‘Kountry Wayne’ is known for his characters, ‘Drip’, the Dope Boy and ‘Buddy’ the Sugar Daddy. Wayne was also recently named to Variety’s Top 10 Comedians to Watch.

Tickets are currently on sale. To purchase tickets, click here or call the Altria Theater Box office at (800)-514-ETIX.

