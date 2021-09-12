Healthcare Pros
Colonial Heights Police search for missing man

Gavriel Yahuda
Gavriel Yahuda(Colonial Heights Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS Va. (WWBT) - The Colonial Heights Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Gavriel Yahudah, 67, was last seen at Southpark Mall near the Dapper Paz store at 5 p.m. on Sept. 12. Yahudah was last seen wearing khaki pants, a dark and light grey mixed plaid shirt, and black and white shoes.

He is described as 5′10″, between 160-170 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair.

Anyone with information on Yahudah’s whereabouts should contact the Colonial Heights Police Department at (804)-520-9300.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

