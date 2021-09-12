Healthcare Pros
Clean Virginia advocates for Dominion Energy to reevaluate costs

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Virginians pay the 6th highest power bills in the nation.

Virginia is ranked 31′st on renewable energy usage.

Cassady Craighill, Clean Virginia communications and advocacy director says Dominion Power is a utility monopoly with little outside regulation.

“It’s really important that Dominion’s spending, how they’re charging us is out in the open and that regulators have everything they need to make sure customers are not ripped off,” Craighill said.

Clean Virginia Charlottesville encourages people in and around the area to reach out to legislators, and ask Dominion power to re-evaluate their costs.

