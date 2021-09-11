Healthcare Pros
Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at football game

The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.(Will Thomas)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials at Virginia Tech are apologizing for a series of problems at the school’s opening football game last week, including long lines to get into the stadium and bottles being thrown in the stands and toward the players.

The Roanoke Times reports fans endured long lines to get into Lane Stadium and found more long lines at concession stands. Some fans found students sitting in their seats for the game against North Carolina.

The game was the first time most Virginia Tech fans could get inside Lane Stadium since 2019.

