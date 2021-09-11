Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Tractor-trailer runs off road, overturns on I-95 south in Richmond

Lanes will remained closed until early evening
I-95 Crash
I-95 Crash(VDOT)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State police say a tractor-trailer ran off the road and overturned on I-95 south in Richmond. The crash closed all lanes on I-95 south near Chamberlayne Avenue Exit 76 in Richmond. One northbound lane is also closed.

At 5:42 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-95 south at mile marker 77. The tractor-trailer was also leaking fuel.

According to the investigation, a sedan changed lanes in front of the tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer ran off the road to the left striking the jersey wall and overturning.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police say a driver has been issued a summons for an unsafe lane change.

Drivers should expect to use detours and alternate routes. Southbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 78 (Arthur Ashe Boulevard).

The road closure is expected to last until the early evening.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Fourteen people are charged - four are not pictured - following a three-year drug and money...
14 arrested on drug, money laundering charges in Henrico following 3-year investigation
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond
Police are investigating a shooting at Dill Acres after a man was found shot near Brookland...
Police: Man in critical condition found in vehicle after shooting
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
At exactly 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Christopher Quimby was at his desk in the office he...
Henrico man escaped World Trade Center on Sept. 11, saving 120 of his employees

Latest News

No one was injured.
Chesterfield police respond to crash on Midlothian Turnpike
Chesterfield County Police are reminding drivers to drive safely on the road after a school bus...
Chesterfield police remind drivers about road safety after school bus gets hit
(FILE)
VSP: Labor Day Weekend traffic crashes claim 8 lives in Virginia
The center and right lanes near US-33W Exit 185A are closed.
No injuries reported in vehicle fire on I-64 East in Henrico