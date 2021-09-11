Tractor-trailer runs off road, overturns on I-95 south in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State police say a tractor-trailer ran off the road and overturned on I-95 south in Richmond. The crash closed all lanes on I-95 south near Chamberlayne Avenue Exit 76 in Richmond. One northbound lane is also closed.

At 5:42 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-95 south at mile marker 77. The tractor-trailer was also leaking fuel.

According to the investigation, a sedan changed lanes in front of the tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer ran off the road to the left striking the jersey wall and overturning.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police say a driver has been issued a summons for an unsafe lane change.

Drivers should expect to use detours and alternate routes. Southbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 78 (Arthur Ashe Boulevard).

The road closure is expected to last until the early evening.

