Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield hosting 17th annual Free Ice Cream Social

The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield will be hosting its 17th Annual Free Ice Cream Social.
The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield will be hosting its 17th Annual Free Ice Cream Social.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield will be hosting its 17th annual free ice cream social.

Individually wrapped ice cream novelties will be served. Door prizes will also be awarded.

You do not have to be a member to attend. The event is open to the public.

The ice cream social will be held on Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Chester Baptist Church, located at 4317 School Street.

For more information, call 804-706-6689 or click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Fourteen people are charged - four are not pictured - following a three-year drug and money...
14 arrested on drug, money laundering charges in Henrico following 3-year investigation
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond
At exactly 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Christopher Quimby was at his desk in the office he...
Henrico man escaped World Trade Center on Sept. 11, saving 120 of his employees
Police are investigating a shooting at Dill Acres after a man was found shot near Brookland...
Police: Man in critical condition found in vehicle after shooting
Tractor trailer crash
Tractor-trailer runs off road, overturns on I-95 south in Richmond

Latest News

Dozens of people visited the Virginia War Memorial to attend a ceremony commemorating 9/11.
Dozens attend ‘Patriot Day’ ceremony at Virginia War Memorial to commemorate 9/11
Chase Rice
Chase Rice to perform at Chesterfield Fairgrounds as part of After Hours Concerts
Dozens attend ‘Patriot Day’ ceremony at Virginia War Memorial to commemorate 9/11
Dozens attend ‘Patriot Day’ ceremony at Virginia War Memorial to commemorate 9/11
Police say a man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Petersburg.
Man seriously injured in Petersburg shooting