Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield hosting 17th annual Free Ice Cream Social

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield will be hosting its 17th annual free ice cream social.

Individually wrapped ice cream novelties will be served. Door prizes will also be awarded.

You do not have to be a member to attend. The event is open to the public.

The ice cream social will be held on Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Chester Baptist Church, located at 4317 School Street.

For more information, call 804-706-6689 or click here.

