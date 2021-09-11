Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Queen offers ‘thoughts and prayers’ on anniversary of 9/11

Guards at the Windsor Castle play the US national anthem Saturday to to mark the 20th...
Guards at the Windsor Castle play the US national anthem Saturday to to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Source: P00L via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) -- Queen Elizabeth II marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by offering her sympathies to the victims, survivors and families affected by the atrocity.

In a message to U.S. President Joe Biden, the British monarch remembered the “terrible attacks” on New York and Washington, D.C.

“My thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty,’’ she said.

“My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honor those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild.″

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also remembered the attacks, issuing a statement ahead of the anniversary saying that the terrorists had failed to “shake our belief in freedom and democracy.”

“They failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourteen people are charged - four are not pictured - following a three-year drug and money...
14 arrested on drug, money laundering charges in Henrico following 3-year investigation
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond
Police are investigating a shooting at Dill Acres after a man was found shot near Brookland...
Police: Man in critical condition found in vehicle after shooting
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
At exactly 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Christopher Quimby was at his desk in the office he...
Henrico man escaped World Trade Center on Sept. 11, saving 120 of his employees

Latest News

I-95 Crash
Crash closes all south lanes on I-95 near Exit 76 in Richmond
Pentagon
Former North Dakota Congressman Earl Pomeroy reflects on the 20th anniversary of 9/11
Flowers are placed near the names of the six people who were killed 20 years ago in the first...
LIVE: US marks 20 years since 9/11 with commemoration ceremonies and observances
The US marks the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks
The US marks the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks