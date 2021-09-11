‘Patriot Day’ ceremony at Virginia War Memorial with commemorate 9/11

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday morning, the public can join state leaders in commemorating 9/11. The day has been designated as “Patriot Day”, which is a National Day of Mourning to remember lives lost. A special ceremony will take place at the Virginia War Memorial beginning at 11 a.m. You can hear from a Navy veteran who was at the Pentagon when the attacks happened. He escaped and lives to tell the story.

It was Sept. 11, 2001. Just about anyone old enough to remember can say what they were doing at the time.

Karl Galusha was at work. “We heard it on the radio. It came across the radio.”

“I thought it was some radio spoof and all of a sudden when I got home, I turned the TV on and realized this was real,” his girlfriend Lorraine Czerno added.

The couple took a moment Friday to read the names of those who lost their lives in the terror attacks.

It’s on display at the Richmond Raceway, where a special tribute to first responders will also happen Saturday.

“It makes it very very emotional to see that many names,” Czerno said.

“It seems like yesterday, and it was 20 years ago,” Galusha said.

It’s why the Virginia War Memorial will host a Patriot Day Ceremony Saturday.

The Governor will give remarks along with a Navy Veteran who barely escaped the attack on the Pentagon. Nearly 3000 people died on 9/11. More than 6,000 were injured.

“It’s heartbreaking still after all these years,” Sue Jurewicz said.

For her and her husband, Patriot Day is about bringing us together.

“There’s only one race. That’s all there is. It doesn’t matter what color or religion you are, there’s only one race. The human race,” Moe Jurewicz said.

“We need to show more love and kindness to each other, to everyone,” his wife added.

Twenty years after the tragedy, Americans hold on to hope and pride to live in the home of the brave.

“We know that we’re all protected and safe,” Czerno said.

Saturday’s event at the War Memorial will feature music, a documentary that will be shown in the theatre on-site, and there’s even a book reading for children so they can learn more about a chapter in U.S. history that they weren’t alive to witness.

