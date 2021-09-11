Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

‘Patriot Day’ ceremony at Virginia War Memorial with commemorate 9/11

By Brent Solomon
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday morning, the public can join state leaders in commemorating 9/11. The day has been designated as “Patriot Day”, which is a National Day of Mourning to remember lives lost. A special ceremony will take place at the Virginia War Memorial beginning at 11 a.m. You can hear from a Navy veteran who was at the Pentagon when the attacks happened. He escaped and lives to tell the story.

It was Sept. 11, 2001. Just about anyone old enough to remember can say what they were doing at the time.

Karl Galusha was at work. “We heard it on the radio. It came across the radio.”

“I thought it was some radio spoof and all of a sudden when I got home, I turned the TV on and realized this was real,” his girlfriend Lorraine Czerno added.

The couple took a moment Friday to read the names of those who lost their lives in the terror attacks.

It’s on display at the Richmond Raceway, where a special tribute to first responders will also happen Saturday.

“It makes it very very emotional to see that many names,” Czerno said.

“It seems like yesterday, and it was 20 years ago,” Galusha said.

It’s why the Virginia War Memorial will host a Patriot Day Ceremony Saturday.

The Governor will give remarks along with a Navy Veteran who barely escaped the attack on the Pentagon. Nearly 3000 people died on 9/11. More than 6,000 were injured.

“It’s heartbreaking still after all these years,” Sue Jurewicz said.

For her and her husband, Patriot Day is about bringing us together.

“There’s only one race. That’s all there is. It doesn’t matter what color or religion you are, there’s only one race. The human race,” Moe Jurewicz said.

“We need to show more love and kindness to each other, to everyone,” his wife added.

Twenty years after the tragedy, Americans hold on to hope and pride to live in the home of the brave.

“We know that we’re all protected and safe,” Czerno said.

Saturday’s event at the War Memorial will feature music, a documentary that will be shown in the theatre on-site, and there’s even a book reading for children so they can learn more about a chapter in U.S. history that they weren’t alive to witness.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Time capsule removal
‘The mystery will continue’: Crews unable to find time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond
Chesterfield Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty addresses COVID-19 cases and waitlist for...
Chesterfield superintendent discusses COVID cases, virtual academy waitlist

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
war memorial
Patriot Day Ceremony to be held at Virginia War Memorial
GRTC (Source: NBC12)
GRTC announces updated service changes, adjustments on several routes
airport security after 9/11 attacks
How air travel has changed since the 9/11 attacks