Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 10.1 million vaccines administered in Va. | More than 5.5 million Virginians receive first dose

More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.(WJRT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Sept. 11, at least 5,563,690 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 65.2% of the population. The department of health also reports 4,930,006 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 57.8% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 77.4%. As of Friday, 68.9% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

[A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia]

As of Sept. 11, 10,142,566 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 13,441.

In total, 11,641,955 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Fourteen people are charged - four are not pictured - following a three-year drug and money...
14 arrested on drug, money laundering charges in Henrico following 3-year investigation
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond
Police are investigating a shooting at Dill Acres after a man was found shot near Brookland...
Police: Man in critical condition found in vehicle after shooting
At exactly 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Christopher Quimby was at his desk in the office he...
Henrico man escaped World Trade Center on Sept. 11, saving 120 of his employees
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility

Latest News

New vaccine guidance from the White House has many industries asking how they are impacted and...
How the ‘Path out of the Pandemic’ plan impacts local industries
Crowd at the UVA football game on 9/4
UVA Health continues to monitor the impact from football game crowds
Liberty University
Liberty to resume in-person classes and large indoor gatherings
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 4,400 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 10.9%