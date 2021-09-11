Healthcare Pros
Lanes open after 15+ hour closure on I-95 due to tractor-trailer crash

Tractor trailer crash
Tractor trailer crash(Virginia State Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State police say a tractor-trailer ran off the road and overturned on I-95 south in Richmond. The crash closed all southbound lanes on I-95 south near Chamberlayne Avenue Exit 76 in Richmond.

At 5:42 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-95 south at mile marker 77. The tractor-trailer was also leaking fuel.

tractor trailer crash
tractor trailer crash(Virginia State Police)

According to the investigation, a 2015 Ford Taurus had changed lanes from the right lane to the center and struck the front right of a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer ran off the road to the left striking the jersey wall and overturning.

tractor trailer crash
tractor trailer crash(Virginia State Police)

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police say the driver of the Taurus, Anthony R. A. Robinson of Charlotte, N.C., has been issued a summons for an unsafe lane change.

All southbound lanes were closed for more than 15 hours Saturday. Several northbound lanes were closed as well as first responders worked on scene. All lanes have since reopened.

