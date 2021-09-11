GRTC announces updated service changes, adjustments on several routes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC announced service updates and changes for several routes that will take effect Sunday, Sept. 12.

Riders are also warned that buses will be fuller, especially during peak commute times, so plan essential trips only.

Starting on Sept. 12, the following routes will change:

Routes 3A/B/C – Routes are renamed; all prior references to “Jefferson Davis” are replaced with “Route 1” to be consistent with road name changes recently made by localities on US Route 1.

Route 3B/111 – Route 111 in Chesterfield County merges with Route 3B from the City of Richmond, forming one continuous bus route from Highland Park in the City of Richmond’s Northside to John Tyler Community College in Chesterfield County, using the 3B route designation. Passengers no longer need to transfer buses at the Food Lion. NOTE: the southern end-of-the-line remains at Tyler. Disregard route and stop information south of Tyler that may appear on trip planning applications like Google.

Route 12 Church Hill – Route stop at the Temporary Transfer Plaza changes to Bay J.

Route 14 Hermitage/East Main – Route stop at the Temporary Transfer Plaza changes to Bay H.

Route 20 Orbital – Route uses Arthur Ashe Boulevard in both directions, no longer traveling into Scott’s Addition on W Marshall and W Clay.

Route 77 Grove – Route detours off Grove Ave. between Robinson and Harrison; westbound buses travel on Main St., and eastbound buses travel on Cary St. Route frequency remains reduced at every 40 minutes during the pandemic.

Here’s a list of Express Route adjustments:

Routes 23x, 26x, and 27x are consolidated with the 29x for additional trips with increased express demand in Henrico’s West End. There will only be Park-N-Ride service at the are consolidated with the 29x for additional trips with increased express demand in Henrico’s West End. There will only be Park-N-Ride service at the Gaskins Express lot located here . Do not park at the Parham/Fordson or Glenside/Cloverdale Park-N-Rides; there is no service there until further notice. To join a vanpool or carpool instead of using the 29x, please call John O’Keeffe at RideFinders at 804-474-9903.

Route 29x Gaskins Express – Route has additional trips to accommodate increased demand.

