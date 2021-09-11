Donate Life Virginia, NASCAR driver Joey Gase to pay tribute to first responders on 9/11 anniversary

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Donate Life Virginia and NASCAR driver Joey Gase will be honoring first responders on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Firefighters and police officers in Henrico County will be adding their painted handprints to the hood of the Donate Life Virginia #15 car, which will race in the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 11.

Pictures of first responders, veterans and members of the military who were organ, eye and tissue donors or recipients will also be on the car.

Donate Life Virginia, which manages the state’s registry for organ, eye and tissue donation, says 2,400 Virginians are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

To register to become an organ donor, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.