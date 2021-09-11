Crews in Petersburg repair water main break on Washington Street

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Public Works crews are repairing a water main break on West Washington Street between Guarantee and North Jones Streets.

The break was reported around 1 a.m. on Sept. 11.

The line, which is 10″, is located under old rail tracks, causing repairs to take a while. Repairs are expected to last most of the day.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Residents in the area may experience low water pressure.

