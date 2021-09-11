Healthcare Pros
Crews in Petersburg repair water main break on Washington Street

Residents may experience low water pressure
Water main break in Petersburg.
Water main break in Petersburg.(City of Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Public Works crews are repairing a water main break on West Washington Street between Guarantee and North Jones Streets.

The break was reported around 1 a.m. on Sept. 11.

The line, which is 10″, is located under old rail tracks, causing repairs to take a while. Repairs are expected to last most of the day.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Residents in the area may experience low water pressure.

Stay tuned for more updates.

