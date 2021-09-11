Crash closes all south lanes on I-95 near Exit 76 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes on I-95 south near Chamberlayne Avenue Exit 76 in Richmond are closed due to a crash.

One northbound lane is also closed.

Drivers should expect to use detours and alternate routes. Southbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 78 (Arthur Ashe Boulevard).

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.