Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Crash closes all south lanes on I-95 near Exit 76 in Richmond

I-95 Crash
I-95 Crash(VDOT)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes on I-95 south near Chamberlayne Avenue Exit 76 in Richmond are closed due to a crash.

One northbound lane is also closed.

Drivers should expect to use detours and alternate routes. Southbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 78 (Arthur Ashe Boulevard).

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Fourteen people are charged - four are not pictured - following a three-year drug and money...
14 arrested on drug, money laundering charges in Henrico following 3-year investigation
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond
Police are investigating a shooting at Dill Acres after a man was found shot near Brookland...
Police: Man in critical condition found in vehicle after shooting
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
At exactly 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Christopher Quimby was at his desk in the office he...
Henrico man escaped World Trade Center on Sept. 11, saving 120 of his employees

Latest News

No one was injured.
Chesterfield police respond to crash on Midlothian Turnpike
Chesterfield County Police are reminding drivers to drive safely on the road after a school bus...
Chesterfield police remind drivers about road safety after school bus gets hit
(FILE)
VSP: Labor Day Weekend traffic crashes claim 8 lives in Virginia
The center and right lanes near US-33W Exit 185A are closed.
No injuries reported in vehicle fire on I-64 East in Henrico