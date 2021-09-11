Chase Rice to perform at Chesterfield Fairgrounds as part of After Hours Concerts

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - EventMakers-USA announced Chase Rice will be performing as part of the After Hours Concerts at Chesterfield Fairgrounds.

Rice has sold more than 2 million albums with over 1.7 billion streams. Rice is known for his Platinum-certified Top 10 hit ‘Lonely If You Are’ and his current single with Florida Georgia Line called, ‘Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen’.

The event will take place at the fairgrounds on Oct. 16. Tickets are on sale now. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $21 from September 8-14. To purchase tickets, click here or call 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).

The fairgrounds are located at 10300 Courthouse Road.

