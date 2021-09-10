Healthcare Pros
Ways to protect yourself from cybercrime

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ransomeware attacks are in the headlines daily. Cybercrooks going after businesses, but financial crimes also target everyday consumers like me and you.

Be skeptical of every email you get or phone call from a number that’s not on your phone. You can’t be too cautious right now because cyber thieves are better than ever.

If you get a text or email with a link, don’t click on it. Even if it looks like it’s from a friend. Ask that friend first if they sent you something and what it is. 

If someone calls you and wants you to give them money right away for an emergency, and this person tells you not to contact anybody else, Michael Joyce with the Richmond financial firm Agili says that’s a sure sign of a scam.

”What the fraudsters are trying to do is they love to isolate victims. Then they gain trust and that’s somebody that you want to stay away from. That’s somewhat difficult to do because they are getting increasingly sophisticated,” Joyce said. No matter how genuine the email, text or phone call sounds, check it out first.

Joyce says if a financial institution or bank reaches out unexpectedly don’t give away any personal information. Also, call the bank first or log into your account to see if what you are being told is true. 

Have your guard up at all times when it comes to your personal information and finances. It’s ok to ask questions and call the original institution. 

If someone is pressuring it’s usually a warning sign.

