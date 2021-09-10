Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Steel beam from World Trade Center on display at Richmond Raceway

A 1,000 pound steel beam was recovered from the World Trade Center.
A 1,000 pound steel beam was recovered from the World Trade Center.((SOURCE: NBC 12))
By Brent Solomon
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday will mark 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks that claimed the lives of thousands of Americans.

Now, a piece of history recovered from that tragedy is on display in Henrico for anyone to see. It was recovered from the World Trade Center. The thousand-pound steel beam made its way to the Richmond Raceway Thursday. Organizers say this isn’t only about remembering history but teaching it to those who weren’t even born in 2001.

Henrico County gathered for a solemn ceremony Thursday afternoon, filled with reflection and pride. No one can forget the horrific images from 20 years ago.

“The world’s Twin Towers burning and then crumbling,” said County Manager John Vithoulkas. He also remembers the lives lost. “These evil acts claimed, and let us never forget nearly 3,000 innocent lives, and shook our country and our world deeply and profoundly.”

That includes those who ran into harm’s way. That’s when Henrico firefighters were there to pay tribute.

“Honor all of the fallen brothers and sisters, both fire, police, Port Authority and the civilians that died in 9/11, and the sacrifices that we made as a country since then,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jackson Baynard.

For so many, it’s not just about reflection. It’s also about educating those who weren’t born when the attacks happened.

“The steel belongs to our organization. We use it for educational purposes. That’s our commitment. That’s what it’s really for - to remind the nation what happened on 9/11,” said John Riley with the Freedom Flag Foundation.

The relic from the World Trade Center is on display at the Richmond Raceway for NASCAR Weekend.

“They can touch history. It’s from the top floor’s 92nd to 95th floors of tower one.”

On top of that, the Freedom Flag - designed by a man in Goochland - will fly in all 50 states this weekend.

“That’s the largest Freedom Flag ever flown. That flag was created 20 years ago and is our Virginia symbol of remembrance for 9/11,” Riley added.

Henrico vows to never forget the tragedy that made us all just a bit closer.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces
Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted at Chesterfield park
Time capsule removal
‘The mystery will continue’: Crews unable to find time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
Rabia Kamara, who owns Ruby Scoops on West Brookland Park Boulevard, walked away with the grand...
Richmond ice cream shop owner wins grand prize on Food Network show
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Police said the theft happened on Aug. 28.
Police search for man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from school buses
Time capsule removal
‘The mystery will continue’: Crews unable to find time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
RPD investigates after man shot to death
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic