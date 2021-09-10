SENIOR ALERT: Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing senior with dementia

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for William James Spencer, 70, who was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

He left his residence in Bedford and has been unable to be located by his family.

Spencer suffers from severe Dementia and Cataracts, causing poor eyesight. He appears to have left the immediate area in his vehicle, a 2017 white Ford Escape with a Florida license plate reading NQBF44. He’s white with blue eyes and mostly bald with some white hair. He is approximately 5′6″ and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and mustard-yellow shorts.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Virginia State Police on getting a “Senior Alert” notification disseminated statewide. If you see the above-mentioned vehicle, please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.

