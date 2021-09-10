RPD investigates after man shot to death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.

Officers were called for the report of a person down in the 900 block of 26th Street on Thursday at 6:38 p.m.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.