RPD investigates after man shot to death

Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.

Officers were called for the report of a person down in the 900 block of 26th Street on Thursday at 6:38 p.m.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

