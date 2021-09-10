Radio One Richmond to host upcoming job fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Radio One Richmond will be hosting an upcoming job fair on Sept. 14.

The RVA Job Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Main Branch Library in Richmond located at 101 East Franklin Street.

RVA Job Fair (Radio One Richmond)

Employers from public and private sectors will be at the event offering immediate openings.

The event is free to the public. Street parking will be available.

For those who are unable to attend, click here to visit the virtual employer booths.

