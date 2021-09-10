Police search for man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from school buses
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for the man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from school buses at Carver Middle School.
Police said the theft happened on Aug. 28.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
