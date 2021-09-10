Healthcare Pros
Police search for man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from school buses

Police said the theft happened on Aug. 28.
Police said the theft happened on Aug. 28.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for the man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from school buses at Carver Middle School.

Police said the theft happened on Aug. 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Ugh. This guy was caught on surveillance stealing catalytic converters from school buses at Carver Middle School on...

Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Thursday, September 9, 2021

