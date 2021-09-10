Police search for man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from school buses

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for the man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from school buses at Carver Middle School.

Police said the theft happened on Aug. 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Ugh. This guy was caught on surveillance stealing catalytic converters from school buses at Carver Middle School on... Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Thursday, September 9, 2021

