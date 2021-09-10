Police: Man injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man was injured in a shooting that happened Thursday evening.

An officer patrolling the area of German School and Jahnke roads heard gunshots around 8 p.m. and saw the victim running.

Police said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.