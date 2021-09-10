Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police: Man in critical condition found in vehicle after shooting

Police are investigating a shooting at Dill Acres after a man was found shot near Brookland...
Police are investigating a shooting at Dill Acres after a man was found shot near Brookland Park Boulevard.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot inside a vehicle.

Police say the man was found around 11:30 p.m. near Brookland Park Boulevard.

Once they arrived, they determined the shooting happened near Dill Acres.

The man is in critical condition, but police say they have not determined how he moved from one location to the other.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Time capsule removal
‘The mystery will continue’: Crews unable to find time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Petersburg Police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
2 injured in double shooting in Petersburg
Some customers say they’ve had to wait days or even weeks at a time for their trash to get...
County Waste customers concerned with trash pickup delays
Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted at Chesterfield park

Latest News

For the second year, the James River High School Navy Junior ROTC program planted 2,977 flags...
James River High school cadets plant nearly 3,000 flags for lives lost on 9/11
A 1,000 pound steel beam was recovered from the World Trade Center.
Steel beam from World Trade Center on display at Richmond Raceway
Police said the theft happened on Aug. 28.
Police search for man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from school buses
Time capsule removal
‘The mystery will continue’: Crews unable to find time capsule in Lee statue pedestal