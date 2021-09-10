Police: Man in critical condition found in vehicle after shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot inside a vehicle.

Police say the man was found around 11:30 p.m. near Brookland Park Boulevard.

Once they arrived, they determined the shooting happened near Dill Acres.

The man is in critical condition, but police say they have not determined how he moved from one location to the other.

