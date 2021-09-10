Healthcare Pros
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond

Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified a man shot and killed Thursday night.

Officers were called for the report of a person down in the 900 block of North 26th Street on Thursday at 6:38 p.m.

At the scene, police found 27-year-old Davvion Graham of Chesterfield with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

